At the moment there are two VTB's subsidiary banks in Ukraine, namely VTB Bank (Ukraine) and BM Bank.

"The group's plans have not changed. But at the moment it is not very easy task to sell the banks…. If we are able to sell them either separately or together, we will sell them. Such activities are in progress, at the moment several negotiation processes on the issue are ongoing," Kostin told reporters.

At the same time, Kostin added that the bank was considering the possibility to buy two small regional banks in Russia.