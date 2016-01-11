Deputy Prime Minister to Head Russian Delegation at Davos Economic Forum

The Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss eastern town of Davos, will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister and also Russian Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Yuri Trutnev, the Vedomosti daily reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, citing Natalia Timakova, Russian Prime Minister's press secretary, Trutnev is expected to participate in the discussions of Asia-Pacific region, as well as bilateral contacts.

"The agenda of the visit is being decided now," the deputy prime minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Geneva-based WEF’s annual meeting is traditionally held between late January and early February in Davos. The Swiss town is the venue for discussion of the most acute political and economic issues by representatives of dozens of countries.