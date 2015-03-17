Gazprom Receives $15Mln From Ukraine for Seven Days of Gas Deliveries

Gazprom has received another $15 million as a prepayment for delivering Russian gas for March.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian gas giant Gazprom has confirmed it has received $15 million in prepayment for March gas supplies from Ukraine’s Naftogaz, enough to last seven days, Gazprom said Tuesday in a statement.

Kiev previously transferred the same sums in early March and late February, following promises by Gazprom to cut off gas supplies if Naftogaz should fail to prepay for March delivery.

“Today, Ukraine’s Naftogaz transferred another $15 million to Gazprom as a prepayment for delivering Russian gas for March. According to Ukraine’s Naftogaz’s figures, this amount will be enough for seven days in the current regime [for gas deliveries],” Gazprom said.

The current deal between Gazprom and Naftogaz requires advance payment from Kiev at a discounted price of $100 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said he hoped for another round of talks March 20 with Russia and Europe to agree upon gas supplies for the summer.

The previous round of gas negotiations was held in Brussels March 2.

Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Naftogaz still owed Gazprom $2.4 billion for 2014 gas deliveries and nonpayment penalties.