Banks' correspondent accounts with CBR decline 1.5%

MOSCOW, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - Credit institutions' balances on correspondent accounts with the Central Bank of Russia totaled 434.4 billion rubles ($16.6 billion at the current exchange rate) at the beginning of the business day, down 1.5% from Wednesday, the CBR said Thursday.

Credit institutions' balances on deposit accounts with the Bank of Russia stood at 47.8 billion rubles ($1.8 billion), up 7.4% from Wednesday.