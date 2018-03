MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - On Thursday, May 20, Russia's finance ministry is expected to transfer $60,248,000 to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the effort to pay off the country's debt to the fund.

This will be the only money transfer to the IMF in May as it paid the sum, which was due on May 1, ahead of schedule, on April 30.

The finance ministry is expected to transfer four sums to the IMF in June.

Russia is expected to pay the fund a total of some $1.7 billion this year.