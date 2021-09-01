Taliban Calls on All Countries to Return Diplomatic Missions to Afghanistan - Spokesman

Earlier, the United States and Japan announced the transfer of their diplomatic missions from Afghanistan to Qatar, the Netherlands also announced a request to Qatar to accept their diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. Germany is also discussing this issue.
"Of course, we urge. We have ensured security in Kabul. I would like to note that since the beginning of the changes, there has not been a single problem with any of the embassies. This indicates that we keep our promises and can defend our country", Naeem said.
The Taliban wants to be able to conduct a dialogue with neighboring countries, the global community and the countries of the region, he added.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
