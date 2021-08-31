View of Kabul Airport as US Completes Troop Withdrawal

Sputnik is live from Kabul, Afghanistan, as the Taliban has gained full control of the international airport after US troops completed their withdrawal from the country after a nearly 20-year military presence before the 31 August deadline.
The airport is expected to resume civilian air traffic soon, according to the new Afghan authorities.
Late on Monday, Washington announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the almost 20-year mission. The airport in Kabul, from where the evacuation of foreigners and allies was carried out, is now under the full control of the Taliban.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
