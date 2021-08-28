Register
06:23 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. Marine assists at an Evacuation Control Check Point (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021.

    Tragedy in Kabul Turns West's 'Right of Interference' Into Political Fiasco

    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1c/1083737090_0:197:3072:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_2e96ded2e9782170975be13e568b3a62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108281083737122-tragedy-in-kabul-turns-wests-right-of-interference-into-political-fiasco/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) Luc Rivet - A series of terrorist attacks outside the Kabul airport which killed 13 American soldiers and over 150 Afghans, just days before the allied forces were to conclude a hectic evacuation from the country, have proved the total collapse of the West's "right of interference" in other countries, experts told Sputnik.

    Legacy Biden Hoped To Avoid

    The tragedy, which unfolded in Kabul on Thursday, became the deadliest attack on US forces in Afghanistan in a decade. While Republicans are calling for the US president's resignation and possible impeachment, even some Democrats are trying to distance themselves from the President.

    Hours after several explosions rocked Kabul airport and its outskirts, Biden vowed to hunt down the leaders of the Daesh-K terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks.

    Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ASVAKA NEWS
    Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021.

    "We will respond with force and precision, at our time, at the place we choose and at the moment of our choosing," he said. At the same time, the president remained steadfast in his commitment to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan after the twenty year long mission by the August 31 deadline.

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed during a press briefing that Biden did not need additional congressional authority to unilaterally order the US military to strike IS-K.

    Right of Interference: Justified or Not?

    According to professor Michel Liegeois of Belgium’s University of Louvain, Afghanistan, as well as the West's other attempts to intervene in conflicts across the world, reaffirm that the concept of humanitarian intervention "has lost ground in the last few years."

    The presence of Western forces did not prevent the killing of 800,000 people in Rwanda in 1994, nor 8,000 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995, the professor said.

    "This supports the idea that any such operations must be vetted by the United Nations that must give the mandate to specific countries to come to the rescue of populations or a country in a limited and specific issue. In the case of Libya, non-aligned countries such as India had given their reluctant support. They got burned by it, and the window of opportunity of the 'Right of interference' becomes narrower and narrower," Liegeois added.

    Armin-Paulus Hampel, foreign policy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) group in the German parliament, shared a similar view.

    People holding an Afghan flag attend a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / RINGO CHIU
    America's 'Brand' Takes Significant Hit Globally After Taliban's Kabul Takeover, Survey Shows

    "Believing that the Western powers have the right to interfere into countries against their will, such as was the case in Libya, Syria and Mali, or tomorrow in the Maghreb countries or Eritrea, if they are not called by the legal government or without a mandate from the United Nations, is totally wrong. We may criticize but not interfere," Hampel told Sputnik.

    The Case of Kabul 

    According to Liegeois, Western interference in Afghanistan supported a corrupt regime in the country.

    "It did not succeed in organizing the Afghan police or the army. The real question is to know if the human rights standards of the West are applicable as such in a country like Afghanistan, and how long it would take," the professor said.

    According to the AfD foreign policy spokesman, the US and its NATO allies made "many wrong decisions in Kabul," including by supporting Afghan warlords who stole funds provided to the country.

     

    Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021

    "The hope now is that the international community; Russia, China, the US and the Europeans negotiate with the Taliban* ... The Taliban will be receptive and it will be cheaper than to take hundreds of thousands of Afghans to Germany and put them on the German welfare system," Hampel explained.

    The politician added that the US and NATO were not mandated to enter Afghanistan and, therefore, "the operation failed."

    *The Taliban and Daesh-K are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Kabul, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse