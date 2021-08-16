Uzbekistan's Military Says Afghan Air Force Plane Crashed Near Border, Report Suggests

An Afghan military aircraft has crashed in the Surxondaryo Region of Uzbekistan, the news outlet Gazeta.uz reported on Monday, citing the Uzbek Defence Ministry.
"Indeed, previously, an Afghan Air Force plane crashed in the Surxondaryo Region of Uzbekistan; the details of the incident are currently being investigated, all the details about this will be reported later", the ministry told the press.
The statement was made after photos appearing to depict the crashed plane emerged online, with people claiming they found it not far from the Afghan border, and that at least one person was found injured at the site of the incident.
The crash occurred amid a major crisis in Afghanistan, as the Taliban* took over the country, prompting thousands to flee, including President Ashraf Ghani.
The militants launched a major offensive amid US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan as stipulated by the Doha agreement. Over the last two weeks, they managed to seize all major cities and take control over the nation's borders.
Following talks on Sunday, a new transitional government was formed, and Kabul fell under the control of the Taliban as well.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
