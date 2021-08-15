Register
11:10 GMT15 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Social media website/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    Taliban Seizes Capital of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province Without a Fight, Source Says

    © REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083607973_0:0:2648:1489_1200x675_80_0_0_0f763cc3d742c57a8062b1fd923d496e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108151083607868-taliban-seizes-capital-of-afghanistans-nangarhar-province-without-a-fight-source-says/

    The Taliban* has made significant gains in Afghanistan in recent months following the US announcement of a troop withdrawal from the country. The terrorist group has seized nearly 90% of the country and surrounded the capital Kabul.

    Details of the Taliban's* capture of Jalalabad - the fifth-largest city in Afghanistan and the capital of Nangarhar province - have emerged. A source in the terrorist organisation has claimed that the group has taken control over key points in the city, namely capturing the local police headquarters.

    The city, located 100 kilometres from Kabul, has reportedly fallen to the Taliban without a fight, a local source told the AFP.

    "Government forces continue to surrender. The Mujahideen took control of important points. [The Taliban's] advance continues", the source said.

    Jalalabad was one of two major cities, the other being Kabul, under government control after the Taliban seized Mazar-i-Sharif – a financial centre in the country – on 14 August. The terrorist movement's forces have already reached Kabul's outskirts. Reuters reported that the Taliban has sent representatives to the city to negotiate the surrender of President Ashraf Ghani's government. The latter is reportedly also holding talks with US and NATO representatives.

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Live Updates: Afghan President to Resign Within Hours Amid Peaceful Transfer of Power to Taliban

    The Taliban's offensive against Kabul started amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Without help from Western troops, the Afghan government lost numerous provinces in a matter of months, with government security forces often surrendering or switching sides instead of fighting the Taliban. The US said it would finish withdrawing its forces by 31 August and is currently evacuating its embassy in Kabul using the military.

    Related:

    Watch: Taliban Appears to Raid Top Afghan General's Home
    Taliban Reportedly Seizes Jalalabad, One of Afghanistan's Biggest Cities
    Taliban Allegedly Captures Provincial Capital of Maidan Wardak, West of Kabul
    Live Updates: Afghan President to Resign Within Hours Amid Peaceful Transfer of Power to Taliban
    Watch: Massive Traffic Jam as Afghans Try to Flee Kabul Ahead of Imminent Taliban Takeover
    Taliban Reportedly Controls All of Afghanistan's Border Crossings
    Tags:
    Taliban, Afghanistan, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse