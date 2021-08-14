Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern Paktika Province

The spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, and other public buildings were under the control of the Islamist movement. The militants also seized the armament of the government troops who switched sides.
On Friday, the organisation said it seized the capital of Logar province, Pol-e Alam, located some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Kabul.
Violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan since the US and its allies started pulling out troops, resulting in the militants seizing vast territories. In total, the movement has captured at least 16 of 34 Afghan provincial capitals including Kandahar, Herat, and Pol-e-Khomri in the space of one week.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia and many other countries
