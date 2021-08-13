A View From the Pakistani-Afghan Border as Taliban Extends Territorial Gains

Live from Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make territorial gains.
Spin Boldak, the border town on the Afghani side of the Bad Dosti gate has been caught up in the conflict between Afghan forces and the Taliban, who have taken control over the area over the last month.
The violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise since foreign troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The Taliban has managed to overrun a significant chunk of the country's rural areas and several provincial capitals.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
