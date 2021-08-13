Register
07:19 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan July 13, 2021.

    As Taliban Advances in Afghanistan, Political Analyst Warns Civil War Might be a Matter of Days

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083471907_0:0:2919:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_7d4e79ce79c11b7bc3859f6639e6cdc6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108131083594138-as-taliban-advances-in-afghanistan-political-analyst-warns-civil-war-might-be-a-matter-of-days/

    Although the Islamist group boasts up to 85,000 fighters, far fewer than Afghan government forces, it has managed to establish control of many provinces and major cities. The reason for this is their popularity with the public and the morale boost that followed the Doha agreement.

    As the US and NATO continue to withdraw their forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban claims to have seized three more provincial capitals, which gave them control of 65 percent of the nation.

    Other reports suggest that the insurgent group might isolate the capital Kabul within just 30 days. It’ll take them some 90 days to complete the offensive on the Afghan capital.

    Living in Fear

    Fahim Sadat, the head of the international relations department at Kardan University in Kabul, says that the general mood on the streets is one of "fear and anxiety". 

    "After Eid Al Adha [the Islamic holiday of sacrifice that ended in July - ed.] they started to attack big cities. It led to enormous civilian deaths, not to mention the security forces".

    According to a United Nations report, more than 5,000 women and children were killed in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021, one of the highest figures for this metric since 2009, when the UN started registering losses on the ground.

    Nearly 300,000 others have been displaced since January. Millions of others live in poverty and are in constant need of humanitarian assistance.

    Inevitable Fall?

    Sadat explains the deteriorating conditions in his country by pinning the blame on the "abrupt" American withdrawal and their reliance the Taliban keeping their word that they would go by international agreements, and on the unpreparedness of the Afghan security forces. 

    "The government claims that within six months from now they will be able to establish their control over the situation, but given their failure now, people are doubtful it will ever happen." 

    In April, it was reported that the total number of the Afghan national security forces, including the army, the police, special forces and the intelligence, stood at slightly more than 300,000.

    A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prepares to land near the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2 August 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Afghanistan’s Ambassador to US Pleas for Air Support Amid Fears Taliban May Be in Reach of Kabul
    The number of combat forces on any given day was estimated at 180,000 personnel. Compared to them, the Taliban boasts between 55,000 to 85,000 fighters.

    However, despite their relatively low numbers, the Taliban seem to have the upper hand, and the reason for this, says Sadat, is a combination of factors.

    "To start off, it is an insurgency with 21 years of experience. Plus, there are some countries that fund them, so they have enough means to get the war going."

    Secondly, the recent Doha agreement that obliged the Taliban not to engage with any terrorist organisations and not to use Afghanistan as a launching pad for attacks on any Western targets, provided the Islamic group with a political face and enabled them to engage with the US and other international players. It boosted their morale and marginalised the government.

    And, lastly, it enjoys the support of many Afghan people. 

    "In urban areas, where people are educated and where the government is helping out, the support for the Taliban is low. But in the periphery, where residents are deprived of services and protection, their loyalty to the government is limited and that plays to the hands of the Islamic group."

    Civil War Looming?

    Now, warns Sadat, this divide is threatening to only grow deeper, especially given the fact that more than 60 percent of Afghanistan's population is young, and they have no plans to live under the strict Islamic rules set by the Taliban.

    "The younger generation is used to the outside world, to new technology, to openness and the free media. This new generation will find it difficult to live under the Taliban, and the group, in its turn, will struggle to subdue these young people."

    And if this is the case, a civil war might just be a matter of when, says Sadat, not if. 

    "People are afraid of the civil war. We all hope that a political settlement will be reached and we will be spared. But if the Taliban does advance and ends up capturing the capital, this fate is inevitable."

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Taliban, civil war
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse