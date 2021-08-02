5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia Coast, EMSC Reports

The earthquake was registered 203 km southwest of Nabire, Indonesia.
The epicentre was located at a depth of 12.87 kilometres, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
M5.9 - 183 km NE of Tual, Indonesia— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) August 2, 2021
Mag: 5.9
Depth: 12.87km
Date-Time: 2021-08-02 05:01:20 UTC
No damage or casualties have been reported so far.
Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.
