Register
19:33 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police University | 경찰수업 [Teaser Ver.1ㅣKBS WORLD TV] - Trailer

    What to Watch on South Korean TV This August: Sputnik's Three to Stay in For

    © Photo : KBS WORLD TV/ YouTube
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083487327_0:0:1255:706_1200x675_80_0_0_9e0cb2273e1efe9aceda32b6f6cbe3cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107291083486875-what-to-watch-on-south-korean-tv-this-august-sputniks-three-to-stay-in-for/

    With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc outside, a lot of us will be continuing to shelter indoors. Fortunately, this August South Korean television is providing a veritable cornucopia of rich pickings to enjoy in the comfort of your home and help you to forget the pandemic outside.

    • Police University

    First on our list is Police University, which will be aired on 9 August. Ex-detective Yoo Dong-man (Cha Tae-Hyun) has clocked up 20 years' experience in the violent crimes and cybercrimes division and now is a professor at the Police University.

    One of his students at the university is Oh Kang-hee (a real treat for K-Pop fans as she is played by none other than Krystal from girl-band f(x)), an ambitious rookie who has wanted to be in the police ever since she was a child: while all the other girls used to rhapsodise about Disney princess cartoons and pink dolls, she could be found taking judo lessons and at night she would dream of getting a pair of handcuffs for her birthday.

    Kang Sun-ho (Jin-young from K-Pop boy-band B1A4) is also a first-year student at the Police University. He is a former genius hacker but makes a new friend in Dong-man and falls in love with Kang-hee.

    • Lovers of the Red Sky

    This historical fantasy drama is based on the novel of the same name written by Jung Eun-gwol and has 16 episodes. It will start airing on 23 August.

    Hong Cheon-gi (Kim Yoo-jung), Joseon's only female painter, was born blind but miraculously regained sight. She falls in love with the blind astrologer Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop), who can read the stars despite not being able to see.

    Previous works of the author Jung Eun-gwol have been successfully adapted into dramas that became hits, such as 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon that Embraces the Sun'.

    • Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha


    All fans of famous actress Shin Min-ah and actor Kim Seon-ho will be on the edge of their seat as they wait to see the new TV-series 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', which will start airing on 28 August.

    The remake of the 2004 film 'Mr. Hong' tells the story of Hong Doo-shik (Kim Seon-ho) who ekes out a living through all sorts of odd jobs, knows everything and is streetwise. He is also a local hero who helps people whenever they need him and will only accept the minimum wage, regardless of the task. He is also very light-hearted with everyone - regardless of age.

    Into his life strides the stunning Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) - a dentist who opens a clinic in a small town and is a beautiful and intelligent woman. 

    Despite the total differences between them, the two main characters fall inexorably in love and explore their boundaries and the ability to love each other.

    Tags:
    TV Show, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse