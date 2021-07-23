Protests Against Olympic Games Hit Tokyo

Sputnik is live from Tokyo, Japan, where people are gathering to protest against the Olympic Games, held in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The rally is taking place near the Tokyo City Hall, where the final leg of the Olympic torch relay occurred, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
"The government must allocate this money for fighting the coronavirus, not for the Olympics. We do not need these games", a protester stated.
The mass demonstration is being held on the opening day of the Olympics, as the Games kick off after a year-long delay, with multiple restrictions in place to curb any outbreaks. Around 19,000 athletes will participate in the competitions, which will include 33 disciplines, the biggest in the history of the games.
