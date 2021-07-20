Pakistani Minister Publishes a Video of Him Buying Camel for Eid Sacrifice

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of him buying animals which he intends to sacrifice with the caption in Urdu: "Buying camels for sacrifice in the cattle market.”
In the 30-second video, the minister can be seen bargaining with the dealers, after which he succeeds in buying three camels for sacrifice. According to the local media reports, three camels cost him nothing less than half a million Pakistani rupees ($3,106).
عید کی قربانی کیلئے مویشی منڈی میں اونٹوں کی خریداری کرتے ہوئے.https://t.co/w6KhTgnF6z pic.twitter.com/dhtqt3FoOK— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 20, 2021
Though many Gulf countries celebrated the Eid al-Adha on Tuesday, the South Asian region, especially India and Pakistan will observe the festival on Wednesday.
