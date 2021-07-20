Several Rockets Fall Near Presidential Palace in Kabul During Eid Prayers - Video

The news of the rocket attack comes amid the forthcoming completion of the US withdrawal from the country and the growing influence of the Taliban, which is leading an offensive against government forces across the country.

Several rockets fell near the presidential palace in central Kabul during the Eid al-Adha prayer, Afghan Tolo News outlet reported on Tuesday.

According to another local media report, at least three explosions were heard near the palace.

#AFG. Eid prayers in presidential palace, where president #Ghani & other high ranking govt officials were offering prayers, disrupted as several rockets landed near P palace in downtown #Kabul. — Ab Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) July 20, 2021

A video showing the moment the rockets landed near the palace has emerged online. The country's president, Ashraf Ghani, continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions, the footage showed.

لحظة سقوط عدة صواريخ على القصر الرئاسي في كابول



مصدر الصواريخ من جماعة طالبان



pic.twitter.com/pBiuQ7inLe — م.. (@b3_eg7) July 20, 2021

The rockets were reportedly fired at around 03:30 GMT and were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone - the area which houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban* earlier issued a joint statement saying that they will continue high-level negotiations to reach an agreement.

In recent months, the Taliban have stepped up their onslaught as the withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan draws to a close following the US decision to fully withdraw its forces from the war-torn country by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.