EXO's D.O.'s Upcoming Solo Mini-Album Tracklist Revealed

SM Entertainment dropped the album details of D.O.'s first solo-album "Empathy" on 19 July.
July 19, 2021
The record features eight tracks, including "I'm Gonna Love You" featuring Korean rapper Wonstein. There are also bonus tracks such as "Rose," in which D.O. shows off his lyricist skills.
The talented singer and actor previously shared a video to keep his fans in the loop about the album.
"Empathy" will drop on 26 July as scores of EXO-Ls are waiting impatiently for the release.
— Venus⭐🌵 (@Earie7) July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)