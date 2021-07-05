Powerful Blast and Massive Fire Reported at Chemical Factory in Thailand - Photos, Video

The blast occurred at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory, which has about five to six warehouses with 50 tonnes (metric tons) of chemicals, according to the newspaper.
The explosion led to a massive fire that caused damage to both the factory and nearby buildings and houses, within a one-kilometre (0.6-mile) radius, the Bangkok Post said, adding that at least 21 people were reportedly injured.
#URGENTE 🔴 #TAILANDA Una fuerte explosión tuvo lugar cerca de las 2:50 (hora local) de este lunes en la fábrica química Ming Dih Chemical Co, cerca de la capital, Bangkok, informa la prensa local.— NOTICIERO ANIMAL ® 🐾 (@NoticieroAnimal) July 5, 2021
21 personas resultaron heridas. Y se ordenó evacuar a la población de la zona. pic.twitter.com/daONwOlhmt
Firefighters still try to control a fire at Ming Dih Chemical factory in Samut Prakan after the explosion started around 3am. #BangkokPost #Thailand— Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 5, 2021
Earlier report | https://t.co/diDkaDGqJS pic.twitter.com/qQ7DgwY5UC
Local authorities in Samut Prakan Province have reportedly ordered an evacuation of people within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)