Together Again: Ed Sheeran Working on New BTS Song

Big Hit Music, the agency of the K-pop boy band BTS, has made an official statement, saying it is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in a new BTS song.
In a recent interview on the American radio show "Most Requested Live", Ed Sheeran talked about his new single "Bad Habits", which dropped on 25 June, and also mentioned that he was working on a new song for BTS.
.@edsheeran says he's "just written" a new song for @BTS_twt 👀 #MRLxEdSheeran #BTS #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/OpScEhx6yT— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) June 27, 2021
This is the second time Sheeran has collaborated with BTS. Earlier, the British musician participated in "Make It Right", a song included in the BTS album "MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA", released in April 2019. Over the years, Sheeran has consistently shown strong interest in the band's music, praising their talent on his official social media pages, or sharing his thoughts in interviews.
“Congrats to bts who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album x” - Ed Sheeran— sam⁷ (@knjgoldroses) August 24, 2018
However, it is unclear whether the collaboration song will be included on the single CD "Butter", slated for release on 9 July, or whether it will be included in a new album to be released later. Big Hit Music acknowledged the collaboration with Ed Sheeran, but didn't provide any details on the release date.
