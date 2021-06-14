One Spectator Dead, 2 Injured in Race Car Crash in Northern Australian Territory

"Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to a crash in which one person has died and two others have been injured during the Finke Desert Race earlier today [Monday]", police said in a statement.
It added that the fatal crash took place 35 kilometres (21 miles) from the start/finish line.
"A male spectator aged in his 50s was seriously injured as a result of the crash and medevaced to the Alice Springs Hospital, and the navigator of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 50s, received minor injuries", the statement read.
A man in his 60s is dead and another person is in a serious condition after a buggy crested a hill and crashed into the crowd on the Finke Desert Race. @abcnews https://t.co/HQ8NaxDpyd pic.twitter.com/54ujIIKZzb— Eliza Goetze (@elizagoetze) June 14, 2021
Another man in his 60s died at the scene, the police added.
The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.
