Beijing Blasts US Senators' 'Vile Political Provocation' in Taiwan

China's Defence Ministry on Tuesday blasted a visit by three US senators to the island of Taiwan as a "vile provocation.”
"We are resolutely opposed to it," the ministry said in a statement.
Three US senators, Democrats Tammy Duckworth Christopher Coons and Republican Dan Sullivan, visited Taiwan on Sunday as a part of a trip into the region. Their arrival sparked fury from Chinese officials and the public, as the bipartisan group pledged to donate 750,000 doses of COVID vaccine to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.
On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken enraged Chinese officials even more when he said that the US' trade deal with the island was in the making.
"I know we are engaged in conversations with Taiwan, or soon will be, on some kind of framework agreement," Blinken said during a congressional hearing in Washington.
