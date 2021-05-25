K-Pop Girl Band Everglow Morph Into Warriors for “First” MV

Talented girlband Everglow have released a new album, while appearing as warriors in another dimension in the MV for track “First” released on 25 May.
The song is all about fighting for what you believe in.
The six-member group consists of Onda, Aisha, Yiren, E:U, Mia, and Sihyeon, and was formed in March 2019 under Yuehua Entertainment. The success of their first mini-album ”Reminiscence” (lead single "Dun Dun") brought them instant fame, while the group is also famous abroad.
Everglow will perform live at the online festival KCON:TACT 4 U from 19-26 June with other K-pop artists.
KCON:TACT 4 U’s 3rd LINEUP! #ACE#CNBLUE#EVERGLOW#fromis_9#LOONA#OHMYGIRL#P1Harmony#SEVENTEEN#THEBOYZ#TO1#KCONTACT #KCONTACT4U pic.twitter.com/ZA2yrBwdcL— KCON official (@KCON_official) May 25, 2021
Fans of the group have been sending supportive messages on social media.
the power that everglow have pic.twitter.com/WWGPZdlWe7— EVERGLOW PICS (@everglowsjpg) May 25, 2021
no one is touching everglow's level pic.twitter.com/mhfynCqRBm— EVERGLOW PICS (@everglowsjpg) May 25, 2021
other kpop comebacks: omg it's summer 🌻☀️💛— grace ✧ (@syeonflrt) May 25, 2021
everglow: ☠️🕸️🔪🖤 pic.twitter.com/x3YJbormJR
All comments
Show new comments (0)