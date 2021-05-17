Register
04:34 GMT17 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Vietnam’s Da Nang Cancels All Taxi, Food Delivery Services Amid COVID-19 Spike

    © REUTERS / THANH HUE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/11/1082913768_0:193:3071:1921_1200x675_80_0_0_c27e72b0c267eb297716310171359309.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105171082913797/

    After a taxi driver tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing became a headache, the Vietnamese city of Da Nang has put a halt to all taxi and related services, such as ride-hailing and food delivery.

    VN Express reported on Monday, citing comments from Le Quang Nam, deputy chairman of the municipal People's Committee, that the suspension order in Vietnam’s third-largest city would include automobiles as well as motorbikes and that all drivers would have to medically declare themselves and be tested for COVID-19.

    The coastal city recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday out of a total of 187 new cases nationwide, the largest daily number for Vietnam since the pandemic began. Vietnam has only recorded 4,175 COVID-19 infections since January 2020 and had just 37 deaths from the illness.

    The latest outbreak, which began in late April, is the largest wave in Vietnam thus far, with more than 1,100 new cases recorded since then. Authorities have tightened border restrictions, especially after arresting three people for smuggling others across the border from China earlier this month, and travelers are required to quarantine for 21 days instead of the typical 14 in a bid to ensure those entering the country don’t spread the disease.

    They are also strictly enforcing mitigation measures like mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand-washing, and are issuing stiff fines for spreading false information about the pandemic.

    Da Nang has already suspended other non-essential activities, such as bars and restaurants as well as facilities like massage centers and even banned public gatherings of more than five people.

    The Vietnamese Health Ministry announced last week it had finalized plans to buy 110 million COVID-19 vaccine shots this year, including 31 million from Pfizer-BioNTech and 38.9 million AstraZeneca shots. However, just 1% of the 96-million-strong population has been inoculated thus far. Hanoi has also pushed the World Health Organization to get access to the mRNA technology used to make vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech’s, so it can manufacture the drug domestically.

    Related:

    Why Did Devastating Second COVID Wave Catch India and Modi Government Off Guard?
    CDC Keeps Mandatory Mask Wearing by School Students Amid Easing COVID-19 Restrictions
    China Restricts Climbing Everest From Its Side This Spring Amid COVID-19 Fears
    Tags:
    delivery, taxis, COVID-19, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse