Videos: Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

The storm packed winds of 23.9 meters per second, toppling construction site sheds, killing six people and injuring 218, 41 of whom are currently seeking treatment for non life-threatening conditions at hospitals in Wuhan.
Six people were missing, and 41 others were injured after a #tornado on Friday night walloped #Wuhan in C China's Hubei Province, government sources said. pic.twitter.com/fc7TPQvjA8— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 14, 2021
Per Chinese officials, unfortunately a #tornado in #Wuhan, #Hubei Province around 8:39 pm CST last night took away 6 lives and injured 218 people. More investigation coming up today. https://t.co/vWCKHwuIpm pic.twitter.com/x7b4nPrRy5— Charlie Huang (@CharlieFurWx) May 14, 2021
Videos posted on social media show the extent of the damage from the whirlwind.
在苏州的大家要小心啊。 pic.twitter.com/Pkzr3Hdkjr— Shengyi Wang (@txyyss) May 14, 2021
江苏苏州盛泽发生龙卷风行，目前没有听说人员死亡情况。 pic.twitter.com/427jzlw5jC— Dam 大明 (@Dam9686) May 14, 2021
Factories were toppled, and both electrical facilities and residential buildings were reported as damaged.
A second tornado has blasted through Shengze, a town in the city of Suzhou, also killing one person and injuring 21 others, two of whom are in serious condition. Local authorities say they are still assessing the damage and the casualties.
