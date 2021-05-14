6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Indonesia's Sumatra, USGS Reports

A 'notable' earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit off Sumatra, a large Indonesian island, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. It hit at 06:30 GMT near the island of Nias, about 250 kilometres south of Sinabang.
No damage or casualties have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's weather and geophysics agency, BMKG, put the earthquake at 7.2 magnitude but stressed that it had no potential to trigger a tsunami wave.
Indonesia, an island archipelago made up of more than 17,000 volcanic islands, is part of the infamous Ring of Fire. It is a seismically active area in the Pacific that regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, caused by the collision and destruction of lithospheric plates.
