Top 3 Best K-Dramas About Time Traveling and Parallel Universes to Watch

Traveling through time and historic events is a common theme of TV series all around the world, as the audience can have a quick glance at events that happened in the past while spicing it with some fantasy notes, giving the vibe of magic that every one of us needs sometimes.

South Korean TV series or as they are commonly known among fans - k-dramas - are no exception, as screenwriters there are intrigued by the world of fantasy just like their colleagues everywhere else.

So, here is a list of Korean dramas worth watching on this theme:

The King: Eternal Monarch

The first K-drama, starring the King of Hallyu wave Lee Min-ho, who shot the film right after being discharged from the military, tells a story about two parallel worlds, where not only the Republic of Korea exists, but also the Kingdom of Corea. And Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) manages to find the door between the two alternative realities and gets into the modern Republic of Korea. He meets detective Jung Tae-eul, played by popular actress Kim Go-eun, and recognizes her as the person whose ID card he found in his childhood, when the previous emperor, his father, was slaughtered by Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim. The criminal found his way to a parallel world and was hiding from justice by switching between them for a long time, creating a network of intrigues in order to capture Lee Gon’s throne. Now the young emperor needs to stop the uncle and find out what role Kim Go-eun's character plays in this story.

This drama was long-awaited not only because of Lee Min-ho, but also because of screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who is famous for scripts of such hit TV series as 'Secret Garden', 'Defendants of the Sun', 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', 'Mr. Sunshine', 'The Heirs' and many others.

The series was spotted at the top of Netflix in the Philippines, India, Malaysia and even the US after its release.

Kairos

The plot is built between two persons, who are separated only by one month in the past. Kim Seo-Jin, played by Shin Sung-rok, is the youngest executive in a construction company and is living the dream: he has the perfect wife, wealth, power and a beautiful daughter.

But his life takes a bad turn after his little daughter gets kidnapped. After a series of events, he discovers a phone which belongs to Han Ae-Ri (Lee Se-young) and finds out that she is living one month earlier. Ae-ri is desperately seeking to find her missing ill mother. The two characters, who can speak only two minutes a day via the phone, discover that they are strangely separated by time, but their lives are somehow connected. So they decide to help each other and figure out what actually happened to their families.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Based on the Chinese novel 'Bu Bu Jing Xi', this TV series, filmed in 2016, still takes first place in the hearts of Korean drama fans worldwide. Despite the initial cold reaction from the Korean audience, this serial has become one of the most internationally popular dramas to date, and brought fame to the entire main cast, including Lee Joon-gi, IU, Kang Ha-neul and EXO’s member Baekhyun.

During a Solar eclipse, Go Ha-jin, a girl from our time, played by IU, wakes up in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty, in the body of Hae Soo, who lives among the family of 8th Prince Wang Wook, played by Kang Ha-neul.

Through various events, Hae Soo gets involved in political intrigues and fights for the throne between 6 princes and finds her love in the cold and awesome 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon-gi), who hides his face and true self behind a mask.

This drama still tops lists after 5 years, and it still is one of the most recognizable and highly recommended to watch for all who have just stepped into the fascinating world of K-dramas.