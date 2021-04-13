Register
11:58 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    5G base stations

    Asia Speeds Up Inclusive 5G Push, But Washington Poses Risk

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107692/54/1076925433_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_5e8eeea444312bb8f5e44366d0db6ca8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104131082616886-asia-speeds-up-inclusive-5g-push-but-washington-poses-risk/

    As the global economy enters a critical point of post-pandemic recovery, Malaysia has shown intention to speed up its 5G network construction, which is expected to greatly help the country win advantages in the market, but the move is also conducive for the whole regional economy in post-COVID arena.

    Malaysian government-backed Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) is scheduled to invite eight telecom equipment providers to participate a tendering for a $3.6-billion-worth 5G infrastructure project within this year. Three Chinese companies are on the list, including Huawei, ZTE and FiberHome. Other global 5G providers such as NEC, Nokia, Cisco, Samsung and Ericsson are expected to be invited as well, Singaporean news site zaobao.com reported.

    DNB believes that the involvement of multinationals is important for the country's 5G rollout, and has set up strict bidding management system to evaluate vendors' comprehensive capability, including technology, integration with existing telecommunication networks in Malaysia, and other factors.

    The growth potential of a new-generation network is widely acknowledged. Through accelerating 5G, an economy will see a robust digital speed, which in turn will boost comprehensive development of the economy.

    Malaysia's method of launching an inclusive open tender is setting an example for others, as it will deliver benefits for the country, including getting products or service of better quality, efficient rollout, and of course, most reasonable prices. As the 5G era becomes broadly deployed, the fast-speed digital infrastructure will put the country in a better position to compete with its competitors in the region. 

    The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    South Korean Regulators To Probe Alleged Insider Trading At Hyundai Amid Apple, Qualcomm 5G Lawsuit
    However, such paths will not be totally free of external influences, as the US-led allies have long been trying to uphold America's global hegemony including in the high-tech area. 

    For many years since 2010, the US has spared no efforts to bully Chinese tech firms, especially Chinese 5G developers like ZTE and Huawei who have been leading the development of the industry worldwide.

    While unable to offer alternative products to compete with Chinese developers, the US has been trying to cut off semiconductor supplies, vilifying Chinese firms, threatening or cajoling its allies to obstruct growth of Chinese technology companies. 

    Washington has been playing a baseless "national security" card, trying to influence and sway its allies. However, even the Five Eye Alliance countries are hardly a united front, not to mention the interest conflicts among many Western countries that don't agree to Washington's loud-speaking hollow political slogans.

    The US' bias and discrimination against Chinese high-tech companies would only slow down global 5G rollout, which will inevitably dim the prospect of many economies, including its allies. 

    The future trend is clear. East Asia has been taking the lead in laying out 5G networks, with China, Japan and South Korea together building more than two-thirds of the world's total 5G base stations. 

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Indians Not Expected to Get 5G Before 2022 After Another Delay
    Following the East Asian region, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have promising potential to speed up the construction and win them better positions in the global competition, especially as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to come into effect soon.

    The US and a couple of die-hard followers who indulge in playing geopolitical confrontational games, sadly, may fall behind in 5G. Always erecting barriers for cooperation, the US will eventually isolate itself and lose its technology edge which once made it great.

    As Asian economies step up efforts to promote their own development, they need also be well aware of the underlying ill-willed obstructions from the US, and keep clear-minded in pursuing a path that always benefits their interests and their people.

    This article was originally published by the Global Times.

    Tags:
    economy, COVID-19, telecommunication, science, technologies, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse