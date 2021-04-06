Register
22:08 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot captures the moment that Mrs World 2020 Catherine Jurie snatches the crown away from Pushpika De Silva, the 2021 winner of the “Mrs Sri Lanka” beauty contest, over claims that did not qualify for the contest on the grounds that she was divorced.

    Beauty Queen Knockout: ‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ Winner Winds Up in Hospital After Stage Trip-Up - Video

    Screenshot/SriLankaTweet
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082558344_0:0:1598:899_1200x675_80_0_0_325ab17101e8cb5cd577e78bee0c7a2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104061082558428-beauty-queen-knockout-mrs-sri-lanka-winner-winds-up-in-hospital-after-stage-trip-up---video/

    The much-anticipated “Mrs Sri Lanka” beauty pageant was held over the weekend in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but this year’s entry proved to be a much more contentious matter after a fellow beauty queen did the unexpected and snatched the winner’s crown.

    Pushpika De Silva, the 2021 winner of the “Mrs Sri Lanka” beauty contest, recently wound up in the hospital with head injuries after a last-minute mix-up saw her crown yanked from her head and given to a runner-up.

    Video of the incident initially shows De Silva crowned the pageant winner by Shrianthi Rajapaksa, the wife of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, after the runner-ups are presented. However, things took a turn for the worse when Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie announced that De Silva was divorced and as such did not meet the requirements to be a contestant.

    "There is a rule that you all have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first steps to say that the crown goes to the first runner-up," Jurie told the audience, before making her way to a very confused De Silva.

    After the crown was forcibly removed from a tearful De Silva, the shocked presumed winner walked off stage as the second place winner was handed the crown.

    In the aftermath, De Silva was treated at a local hospital for head injuries that were caused by the crown removal. The contestant noted in a Facebook post that the incident was a complete “injustice and insult,” underscoring that she would be taking action in the matter.

    De Silva also explained that while she was separated from her partner, she was not divorced. “A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown!” De Silva wrote in a post.

    A statement released by Mrs. World, Inc. labeled the weekend events as an “unfortunate incident” that has “deeply disturbed” officials associated with the organization, adding that Jurie’s behavior is regrettable.

    “[Jurie’s] actions goes [sic] against the Mrs. Sri Lanka code of conduct and the predetermined regulations she is obliged to follow during her reign,” the statement reads, noting that Jurie will be called on to “issue a personal statement apologizing for her conduct.”

    An investigation into the events has since been launched and De Silva has been recrowned as the pageant’s official winner. It’s unclear what repercussions may result from the ongoing probe.

    Related:

    Thaw in Bitterness! India Allows Imran Khan to Use Its Air Space For his Maiden Visit to Sri Lanka
    Nine-Year-Old Girl Beaten to Death in Sri Lanka 'Exorcism' Ritual
    Sri Lanka Okays New Project With India, Japan Amid Criticism Over Pulling Out of Trilateral Deal
    Sri Lanka Approves Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine
    Sri Lanka Moves to Ban Burqas, Shut Down Over 1,000 Islamic Schools
    Tags:
    investigation, beauty pageant, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse