Register
23:44 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Study Offers First Analysis of China’s Global Lending Habits, Calls for More Transparency

    © AFP 2021 / FRED DUFOUR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104868/70/1048687036_0:101:1927:1185_1200x675_80_0_0_1ab1315fb304101060709fccb310c673.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103311082503283-study-offers-first-analysis-of-chinas-global-lending-habits-calls-for-more-transparency/

    Since the early 2000s, the Chinese government and its banks have lent record amounts of money to governments in low and middle-income countries, making China the world’s largest official creditor.

    A new report published on Wednesday presented the first systematic analysis of China’s foreign lending terms, offering many examples where China’s state-owned entities maximized commercial leverage over their borrowers and secured repayment priority over other creditors.

    The study, titled “How China Lends,” was co-published by AidData at William & Mary, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Researchers collected and analyzed 100 contracts between Chinese state-owned entities and government borrowers in 24 developing countries, 11 of which were in Africa and most of whom participated in the Belt and Road Initiative.

    The findings showed a widespread use of what the authors referred to as the “no Paris Club” and the “no comparability of treatment” clause, which prohibit the borrower country from restructuring their debt in coordination with Paris Club creditors and/or creating comparable terms with them. The Paris Club refers to an informal group of officials from 22 major creditor companies whose role is to find sustainable solutions for payment difficulties experienced by debtor countries.

    The analysis also claimed unusual confidentiality clauses which bar borrowers from revealing the terms and existence of debt. China’s contracts are shown to have become more secretive over time with a confidentiality clause included in every contract of the dataset since 2014.

    The loans, worth over $35 billion, came from Export-Import Bank of China and CDB - China’s biggest development banks, and from China’s state-owned commercial banks and enterprises and the central government. It was reported in the study that the banks were “muscular” and commercially-savvy lenders, using tactics such as asking borrowers for an informal source of collateral in the form of bank accounts with minimum cash balance requirements.

    There has been international skepticism about China’s overseas investments, especially from the United States, which has accused Beijing of deliberately using a tactic known as debt-trap diplomacy. Beijing has denied these claims but according to Brad Parks, AidData’s executive director and a co-author of the report, “non-Chinese creditors are increasingly reluctant to renegotiate repayment terms until they know more about China’s claims.”

    It is not only China whose loan contracts have remained secretive. Almost all official Organizations for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) lenders and non-OECD lenders have not publicly released the text of their loan contracts, nor do debtor governments. In its conclusion, the study highlighted the need for greater transparency in sovereign lending, calling on Cameroon’s debt contracts as a basis for benchmarking

    Related:

    China Praises Work of WHO Experts Who Prepared Report on COVID Origin After Visit to Wuhan
    H&M Pledges to Regain China's Trust Amid Q1 Losses
    China Has Been 'Cooperative' in Efforts to Constrain Iran Nuclear Program, State Dept Says
    Trump Says Biden's Corporate Tax Hikes Would 'Crush American Workers' in Gift to China
    US-China Trade War Increases Efforts by Beijing to Steal Tech, Taiwanese Officials Say
    Tags:
    lending, China, Study, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse