Super Junior Sets Party Mood in 2nd MV 'House Party' Teaser Ahead of Comeback

One of the most popular and famous groups of the subculture, Super Junior, is gearing for another comeback with their tenth album. The team shared a cheerful MV teaser on the lead song “House Party” on the 12th of March.
The funky tune melds effortlessly with the merry images presented by the 9 members: Shindong, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Heechul, Yesung, Ryeowook, Donghae, Leeteuk and Siwon, who are following up the previous MV teaser. Setting a vacation mood, the new drop is seeking to capitalize on growing post-pandemic cheer.
The talented boy band, now comprised of men, maintain their leading position in the Korean entertainment industry as the drop a highlight medley to tease their fans with the upcoming new material. The album will include a remake of “Raining Spell Of Love” and “Tell Me Baby”.
The group have rescheduled their tenth release twice since January 2021: once delayed to February and then set up to release in March, as the branding management company, SM Entertainment, found itself facing what they referred to as 'unavoidable circumstances'.
February 1, 2021
Fans are patiently waiting to celebrate their favourite band.
super junior this comeback in terms of variety shows guesting would be like : pic.twitter.com/SL0jfdRIh8— ˚* ❀ ELF in CARATland 💎✨| suju sebong 🌻 (@yamarie_suju) March 7, 2021
Super Junior comeback stage glow up:— 💙Everlasting Friends💙 (@sapphirecloud1) March 12, 2021
Black Suit: 5 members
One More Time: 7 members
Super Clap: 8 members
House Party: 9 members
Finally they're performing together again, that's why they celebrate it with a House Party! 🤭#SUPERJUNIOR_TheRenaissance#SUPERJUNIOR @SJofficial pic.twitter.com/O3oDeHCNOC
All comments
Show new comments (0)