03:02 GMT05 March 2021
    A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

    China to Resolutely Guard Against Foreign Meddling in Affairs of Hong Kong, Macao – Report

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    0 60
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China will resolutely guard against and deter foreign interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao, the governmental report said on Friday.

    "We will resolutely guard against and deter external forces’ interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao. We will support both regions as they grow their economies and improve people's lives, so as to maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

    In a phone early February, Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier told US President Joe Biden that issues of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang were an internal affair of China, calling for respect for the country's interests.

    China will boost military training and preparedness, as well as develop plans to respond to security risks in all areas, the governmental report added.

    "We will boost military training and preparedness across the board, make overall plans for responding to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and enhance the military's strategic capacity to protect the sovereignty, security, and development interests of our country. We will improve the layout of defense-related science, technology, and industry, and enhance the defense mobilization system," the report said.

    Concerning the relations with the United States, the report said that Beijing is going to promote mutually beneficial business relations with Washington based on mutual respect.

    "We will promote the growth of mutually beneficial China-US business relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the report said.

    On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday characterized the United States’ relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test for Washington in the twenty-first century and one that needs to be addressed from a position of strength. The American diplomat Blinken vowed to make the US' relationship with China "competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be."
    Tags:
    Hong Kong, Macao, interference, China
