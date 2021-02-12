6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tajikistan-China Border Causing Aftershocks in the Region

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake has been registered in the border area between Tajikistan and China's Xinjiang region, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Friday.
According to the GFZ, the seismic activity was registered at 17:01:35 UTC at a depth of 86 kilometres.
Tremors have also been felt as far away as Pakistan's capital Islamabad, and India's New Delhi and Srinagar. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's magnitude was 6.1, its epicentre was at the depth of 6 miles some 13 miles southeast of Amritsar in Punjab Province.
No victims or damage have been reported as yet. The affected area is prone to tectonic activity and is often jolted by earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)