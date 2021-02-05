Myanmar Military Arrests Win Htein, Aide of Detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi

Win Htein, an aide to detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested by the military, the National League for Democracy (NLD) stated on Friday.
"He was arrested from his daughter's house where he was staying at midnight [in Yangon]", party press officer Kyi Toe said, adding that the 79-year-old official was being held in a Naypyidaw police station.
The development comes days after the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) declared a one-year state of emergency in the country after arresting State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other members of the government during a series of raids earlier this week.
The coup came after weeks of escalating tensions over allegations of voter fraud in the November 2020 elections, when Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the vote.
