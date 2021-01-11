Indian Army Hands Over Chinese PLA Soldier Who Crossed Border in Ladakh in Error

The Indian Army returned on Monday a People's Liberation Army soldier who was seized last week in the eastern Ladakh region during a massive military deployment in the mountainous Himalayan border.
"The soldier was handed back to China at the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh at 10.10 am. local time," an Indian army official said on Monday.
The Chinese soldier was taken in the early hours of 8 January on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in the area south of Pangong Tso Lake. The lake, at an altitude of 13,862 feet, is 134km long and lies partly in India but mainly in China.
The two sides have held eight rounds of military and diplomatic talks to relieve border tensions which are said to have escalated over infrastructure developments in the Ladakh region, although no result has been seen. The Chinese and Indian militaries continue to stock the Himalayan region with military reinforcements.
All comments
Show new comments (0)