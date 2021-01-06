Register
16:56 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. About 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures were arrested by police on Wednesday under a national security law, following their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year held to increase their chances of controlling the legislature, according to local media reports.

    EU Concerned About Arrests of Over 50 Activists in Hong Kong Under Security Law

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081673004_0:0:3035:1707_1200x675_80_0_0_00c32a6f91acd5e74bdffd93c8feeb05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101061081673051-eu-concerned-about-arrests-of-over-50-activists-in-hong-kong-under-security-law/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union is concerned about the arrests of more than 50 opposition activists in Hong Kong and urges China to release them, a European Commission spokesman said Wednesday.

    "As the EU, we call upon China to immediately release the people who have been arrested", Peter Stano told reporters during a daily press briefing.

    He said the arrests under China’s controversial national security law, which punishes subversion and separatism, sent a clear signal that political pluralism was no longer tolerated.

    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab echoed these concerns, calling the mass arrest "a grievous attack on Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms."

    ​The official reaffirmed the UK’s support for Hong Kongers, pledging that London would continue to offer holders of British National Overseas passports the right to live and work in the country.

    The Chinese (top) and Hong Kong flags flutter in Hong Kong on December 5, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / PETER PARKS
    Beijing Calls on US to 'Immediately Stop Using Hong Kong' to Meddle in China's Domestic Affairs

    The activists were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to force Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam to step down and paralyse the work of the semi-autonomous territory’s government.

    The national security law was enacted in Hong Kong, a former UK colony, in late June.

    Beijing and the Hong Kong government argue that the new law only serves the purpose of safeguarding China's national security, while respecting people’s liberties as well as the city’s special status. But a large number of countries in the West view the new law as undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint declaration with the UK in 1984.

    Tags:
    arrest, Hong Kong, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Trump supporter at Freedom Plaza, 5 January, 2021, in Washington.
    Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse