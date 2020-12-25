Aussie Riot Police Break up Massive Gathering of Christmas Day Revellers at Sydney Beach - Video

The Sydney riot police have been called to the city's popular Bronte Beach to halt a Christmas party.
A large crowd gathered in an eastern Sydney suburb on Friday afternoon to hold a Christmas party. Few people were wearing masks or maintaining social distance as seen in footage posted on social networks by the Australian media.
#BREAKING: The riot squad has just been called in to break up a party on Bronte Beach, after hundreds flocked to celebrate at the location with little social distancing in sight. #9News pic.twitter.com/CUKZkkybxE— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 25, 2020
The area is located just miles away from the Northern Beaches where thousands of people were forced to remain under lockdown and cancel their Christmas plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
Australian TV weather presenter Josh Holt slammed those who participated in the party and accused the so-called "Christmas Day revellers" of being selfish.
I just don't get it.........— Josh Holt (@JoshHoltTEN) December 25, 2020
Bronte Beach in Sydney today.
How can some people be this selfish when so many others are doing the right thing and sacrificing so much?
Makes me sad. pic.twitter.com/ZMY55rMruo
According to the Health Department, Australia has registered a total of 28,262 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll now stands at 908. The country has imposed a number of measures to curb the spread of new coronavirus cases, including social distancing, partial lockdowns, and travel bans.
