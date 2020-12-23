EXO's Baekhyun Reveals Teaser MV for 'Get You Alone'

One of the main vocalists of K-Pop Kings EXO Baekhyun revealed first video teaser of his Japanese solo album "BAEKHYUN" on 23 December
The lead single's music video from the mini album is named Get You Alone and has a retro vibe with the nice Fifties car, the retro TV and Baekhyun dressed in a suit.
“Perfect idol” - as his fans know him - also shared the schedule of the release with dates, so the music video will be released on 4 January and the whole album on 20 January.
[📋] #BAEKHYUN RELEASE SCHEDULE— EXO SCHEDULE (@exo_schedules) December 23, 2020
23rd Dec 2020 - MV Teaser #1
26th - MV Teaser #2
4th Jan 2021 - 'Get You Alone' MV + Pre-release
9th - Digest Medley
13th - Jacket shooting teaser
16th - MV shooting teaser
20th - 'BAEKHYUN' release#EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/gZ3C7vgsYl
Fans all over the world can't wait to see what their favourite soloist prepared for them.
Get You Alone!#BAEKHYUN_Japan1stMiniAlbum#GetYouAlone_Teaser1@EXO_NEWS_JP pic.twitter.com/psL5KGQROO— Chan's(🌼◠‿◠) (@LoeyMyatSu6104) December 23, 2020
MyLove❤️ #백현 🤤🥵🔥— BaekMay♥JongDae (@BaekMay2) December 23, 2020
My Sexy Man🥺I'm speechless🤩 honey plz go slow on me🙃
My Breathtaking Cool Man😎
JAPAN 1st MINI ALBUM BAEKHYUN "Get You Alone" MV Teaser#1
🎥https://t.co/EWWFifuvUx#BAEKHYUN_Japan1stMiniAlbum #GetYouAlone_Teaser1 @EXO_NEWS_JP #EXOpic.twitter.com/KdSgxqt7Qd
get you alone baekhyun gives me major throwback to power baekhyun 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cCDzYNpIKO— ☆ bell miss chanyori (semi-ia) (@exorijilleo) December 23, 2020
Recently Baekhyun treated EXO-Ls (the name given to the group's fans) to a surprise single Amusement Park, describing it as a present for them.
