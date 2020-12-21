About 300 People Reportedly Evacuated Due to Fire at Toyota Motor Factory in Japan - Photos

According to emergency services, the fire started at 14.50 local time (05:50 GMT) on the territory of the carmaker's factory in Aichi prefecture.
No injuries were reported for the time being.
The cause of the fire is being determined.
Photos emerged online showing workers evacuating the factory and several fire engines outside the building.
愛知県豊田市の「トヨタ自動車」の元町工場で火事があり、一時、約300人の従業員が建物内から避難しました。開発棟内の車両から出火したとみられ、生産ラインには影響はないということです。https://t.co/USxVkbluyV pic.twitter.com/Fle1B0wLUU— メ～テレnews (@nagoyatv_news) December 21, 2020
思いっきり元職場…— YU ME NO U E (@Kenichiro44) December 21, 2020
レイアウトが変わってなければあのへんっぽい……
【速報】トヨタ自動車の元町工場から黒煙 消火活動中 けが人なし 愛知県豊田市 - 名古屋テレビ【メ～テレ】 https://t.co/uGYQoFMtmB
