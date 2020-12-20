Explosion in Kabul Kills at Least 9 People and Injures Afghan Lawmaker, Source Says

"Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the blast", a police source said.
The blast was believed to have targeted Wardak's vehicle. The Afghan lawmaker is said to have survived the incident, according to law enforcement sources. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.
The explosion is yet another episode in a recent string of terrorist attacks across the country.
#KABUL - Kabul police have confirmed 9 people were killed and 30 others wounded in this morning's explosion in PD5 #Afghanistan #ArianaNews pic.twitter.com/RO1RJmWxmS— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) December 20, 2020
According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, 35 suicide attacks and 507 bomb blasts, conducted by the Taliban have killed more than 480 civilians and wounded over 1,000 in the last three months. At least 15 were killed and 20 others injured in Friday's bomb attack in Ghazni alone.
The escalating violence in Afghanistan is taking place despite both the government and the Taliban having been engaged in peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha since September.
