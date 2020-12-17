Amusement Park: EXO's Baekhyun Returns With New Single

SM Entertainment announced new material by Baekhyun, one of the main vocalists in EXO, on 17 December.
BAEKHYUN - 놀이공원 (Amusement Park)— EXO (@weareoneEXO) December 16, 2020
🎧 2020.12.21. 6PM KST#백현 #BAEKHYUN #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#놀이공원 #AmusementPark pic.twitter.com/YQQz1Yeyvk
The announcement of a new song named “Amusement Park” followed teasers featuring the singer that were dropped on EXO's main Twitter account.
The single will be made with a medium-tempo and RnB style to create a mood that only Baekhyun can sweeten with his vocals.
Baekhyun released his second solo mini-album "Delight" back in May and became the artist with the most pre-ordered albums by a soloist in South Korean music history. He is also considered a million-seller, the first in 19 years since "Another Days", by one of the most successful artists in Korea - Kim Gun-mo - was released.
The song is a special holiday gift prepared for EXOLs (the official name of the fans of EXO) and no one can wait to hear what their fave has prepared for them:
what a great coincidence, 5 years ago baekhyun was the one assigned to make the ad at the same carousel that is going to be seen in his new song amusement park this year 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ILCPMcq3Je— a◝ (@oshcuddles) December 16, 2020
Oh gash my birthday is on dec 20th and he is my ultimate bias since I started to stan them. Now, he will release a new song after my birthday and I can’t wait to listen.— blinktuemsExoLs (@TRs12tuems) December 16, 2020
I don’t have a gift for myself now, I have a gift for myself (this Song)😫#BAEKHYUN𓃥 @weareoneEXO https://t.co/W1T9nCJwQn
Whoa my ot12 heart😭😭— loey🥰 (@Prasanna5518) December 16, 2020
Cant wait till dec 21st
I wonder what the song is like!!! #BAEKHYUN𓃥 pic.twitter.com/wtGcbXBAi8
