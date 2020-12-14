K-Pop GOT7’s Jackson Wang is Gearing Up for New Solo Release

On 14 December, Jackson Wang from popular K-pop boy band GOT7 gave his fans a treat by revealing that a new song will be released.
「過」— Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) December 14, 2020
Should’ve Let Go
DEC 17
D—3
“经历过，过往，过程，过去...
以前，现在，未来
你们会怎么「過」？”#TEAMWANG #过#jacksonwang #王嘉爾 #잭슨 pic.twitter.com/4wDzEZrTfB
The single “Should’ve Let Go” will be available on 17 December and will be Wang’s first song in Mandarin as a soloist. His solo career took off earlier this year when his two songs – “Pretty Please” and “100 Ways” – went viral.
As a part of GOT7, Wang was involved in the group’s new album “Breath of Love: Last Piece,” released on 30 November. It was also well received, scooping Fact Music and MAMA awards.
GOT7 fans, known as “Ahgase,” therefore have plenty to sing about.
JACKSON NEW SONG?@GOT7Official #GOT7 #갓세븐 @JacksonWang852— 𝕹𝖎𝖈 | 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝑜𝒻 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 ♡༄ (@jinbeomtuan) December 14, 2020
The new song is gonna make me cry, isn’t it @JacksonWang852— ミルク (@nondairynen) December 14, 2020
WAHHHH A NEW SONG!!!! CAN’T WAIT!!! #JacksonWang #TeamWang pic.twitter.com/IsSCwB9z9h— JJ (@sevenforever328) December 14, 2020
GOT7 Jackson— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) December 14, 2020
Should've let go
D-3
2020.12.17#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official#Jackson #잭슨#Shouldveletgo pic.twitter.com/83ccJoR9pz
All comments
Show new comments (0)