Register
08:15 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020

    China’s Gender Imbalance Reaches Almost 20 Percent Among Young People Under 20

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081425896_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8af5ad896bb047efaf02e656f65073ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012111081425881-chinas-gender-imbalance-reaches-almost-20-percent-among-young-people-under-20/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has almost 20 percent more men than women among young people under the age of 20, the latest data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed.

    According to the NBS’ latest data on China’s population structure, the country's boys-to-girls gender ratio reached 119.1 percent among those aged between 10-14 and 118.39 percent among those aged between 15-19 by the end of 2019.

    The gender imbalance among the age group of 20-24 stood at 114.61 by the end of 2019, the latest data showed.

    More than 40 years after China’s infamous "One Child Policy" was introduced in the early 1980s, the country’s gender imbalance continued to worsen in recent years. Because Chinese families traditionally favored boys over girls, the "One Child Policy" pushed many families to selectively avoid having girls through sex-based abortions.

    The growing gender imbalance has made it more and more difficult for young Chinese men to marry as they face steep competition for the limited number of available women. Chinese men from the southwestern Yunnan and Guangxi provinces reportedly began to pay for foreign brides from neighboring countries, including Vietnam and Pakistan in recent years.

    As part of their efforts to address the gender imbalance and the country's aging population, Chinese authorities began to relax their strident family planning policies in late 2013 by allowing some couples to have two children and expanded the "two-child policy" to the entire population by 2015.

    However, the relaxation of family planning policies failed to boost birth rates in China in recent years, as young Chinese couples began to focus more on their personal development and became wary of having more children over concerns of the rising cost of raising them.

    In recent weeks, a number of Chinese demographic experts called on the authorities to further ease family planning restrictions by allowing Chinese couples to have a third child.

    Tags:
    young people, policy, children, gender, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse