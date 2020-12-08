Japan to Adopt New Economic Stimulus Package Worth More Than $707 Billion

"These economic measures are designed to protect people's lives and livelihoods by preserving employment, continuing business operations, rebuilding the economy, and opening a window for new growth in the sphere of green energy and digitalization," Suga said, as quoted by NHK on Tuesday.
The new economic stimulus measures will include support for medical institutions, investments and green energy.
The government also announced that Japan’s economy in the July-September period grew an annualized real 22.9% from the previous quarter.
Last week, the prime minister said that Japan was going to set up a fund worth 2 trillion yen (around $19 billion) to be spent on the development of green technologies by 2030 and invest another 1 trillion yen in digitalization.
To date, Japan has registered over 162,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,330 COVID-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
