Girls Generation's Taeyeon is Preparing for Comeback

The leader and member of one of the most recognisable K-pop girl bands, Taeyeon, is preparing for her new release in December although no other details have yet been revealed.

This will be the first release since the single 'Happy' in May. The talented vocalist is known for her touching and unique vocals as a soloist and as a member of Girls' Generation (also known as SNSD, short for Sonyeo Sidae).

Taeyeon started her solo career in 2015 with an EP named “I” and since then, every one of her releases has entered the charts and have been lavishly praised by both critics and fans. Taeyeon's talent has also been recognised by the many nominations and awards she has received for her solo work and has made her one of the most popular women soloists in Korea.

As well as solo albums, Taeyeon is also working on various soundtracks for South Korean films and TV series - such as for the local release of Frozen II - and shows.

Recently Taeyeon became a cast member of the TV show “Amazing Saturday” which airs each week on the TVN cable channel. This is the first time Taeyeon has worked as a host since co-hosting the talk show “Win Win” 10 years ago.