South Korean Military Searching for Individual Detected Near Inter-Korean Border

"Operations are under way. We will provide details later," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement obtained by Yonhap News Agency of Seoul, South Korea.
Military officials claim the individual in question crossed the inter-Korean border near Goseong County in South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.
The manhunt has been underway following late Tuesday night reports of a presumed defection attempt from the North, according to military officials.
It's unclear if the individual is a civilian or affiliated with North Korea's military.
Officials have not yet communicated how the person is believed to have crossed the border.
