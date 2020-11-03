Attack on Military Base in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib District Leaves 24 Injured, Sources Say

Fourteen soldiers and 10 civilians were taken to the hospital after an attack on a military base in the Imam Sahib district in the Afghan province of Kunduz, a local doctor told Sputnik.
According to a security source, a car bomb exploded at the local commissary and then the attackers clashed with the troops. The battalion is still cordoned off by the Afghan forces.
The attack comes a day after militants entered the law department of Kabul University with weapons, killing 19 people and injuring 22. Three militants were eliminated as a result of a six-hour operation.
The heavy fighting is taking place as the Afghan government and the Taliban remain locked in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both parties have said that they are looking to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire, although little progress has been made since the talks began on 12 September.
*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are designated as terrorist groups in Russia
