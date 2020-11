Attack on Military Base in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib District Leaves 24 Injured, Sources Say

KABUL (Sputnik) - Despite the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban* that took place in September in Doha, the capital of Qatar, clashes between security forces and militants have intensified.

Fourteen soldiers and 10 civilians were taken to the hospital after an attack on a military base in the Imam Sahib district in the Afghan province of Kunduz, a local doctor told Sputnik.

According to a security source, a car bomb exploded at the local commissary and then the attackers clashed with the troops. The battalion is still cordoned off by the Afghan forces.

The attack comes a day after militants entered the law department of Kabul University with weapons, killing 19 people and injuring 22. Three militants were eliminated as a result of a six-hour operation.

Daesh* has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. It marks the second assault on an educational institution in Kabul in less than 10 days. In October, Daesh claimed responsibility for a bomb blast at an education centre in the Afghan capital which left over 20 people killed, most of whom were teenage students.

The heavy fighting is taking place as the Afghan government and the Taliban remain locked in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both parties have said that they are looking to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire, although little progress has been made since the talks began on 12 September.

*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are designated as terrorist groups in Russia