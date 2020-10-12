Protesters Throw Red Paint on Australian PM Scott Morrison's Car - Photo

A group of pro-refugee protesters at the main campus of the University of Queensland in Brisbaine poured what appeared to be red paint on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's official Government car, according to the SBS News.
Refugee rights protesters have covered @ScottMorrisonMP car in red paint during his visit to UQ @10NewsFirstQLD 📸 RS Meanjin pic.twitter.com/ZPDyU1t6BF— Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) October 12, 2020
After the incident Morrison was escorted by the police to another vehicle as the protesters followed him chanting "free the refugees".
while everything else is going on, refugee protesters in Brisbane poured red paint on Scott Morrison's C1 car and yelled at him on the way out of the building, before he was put into a police car #auspol https://t.co/dtyFBuqx5V pic.twitter.com/2tEc5B3hSa— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 12, 2020
Morrison, who has long been criticised by refugee rights groups for his hardline immigration and border polices, later described the incident as "very disappointing". US President Donald Trump has praised Australia's tough approach to refugees seeking to enter the country by sea, flaunting the nation's immigration proceedures.
