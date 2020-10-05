Happy B-day: SF9 Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Special MV

The popular K-pop boy band released its special album titled “SPECIAL HISTORY BOOK” as a gift for fans, alongside the title track MV “Shine Together”.

Fantasy (the official name for the fandom) is celebrating the fourth year since the debut of their favourite group and the boys have returned the love with a new release full of warm words on the 5 October.

The special album and music video reflect the four years of SF9's career and the support and love of the fan club, as well as the band members' gratitude to the fans through the title song 'Shine Together', which is addressed directly to them.

Every member left heartwarming letters to their fans on the fan cafe and SNS.

​Member Rowoon thanked fans for their support and asked them to take care of their health as it is getting colder.

​Jaeyoon expressed his gratitude for the fandom, saying that he knows how hard it can be to support a favourite artist and promised to work even harder to make Fantasies proud.

​Another member Yootaeyang said that no artist is made by himself, he also is a reflection of fandom support, so he promised to become a better person and artist.

​Among other gifts fans got a special Twitter emoji for the first time since the debut of the group - it attaches with the hashtags #SF9, #FANTASY_RACE, #SPECIAL_HISTORY_BOOK, #손잡아줄게, or #ShineTogether.

Fans trended related hashtags worldwide since it was 12am 5th of October in Korea and flooded sns with the celebratory messages.

#셒구가_만든_4년이란_판타지 is still trending in 4 countries while #SF9_4th_Forever in 6 countries. We are doing great fantasy! Make sure to tag @SF9official 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DTtGDVA5L3 — SF9 Trends 📊 #ShineTogether (@SF9TrendSetter) October 4, 2020

Keep using the hashtags, fantasy! We are in the 25th and 26th on WORLDWIDE TRENDS!



GOAL: 500K TWEETS

FANTASY: 500 to 1K TWEETS PEE ACCOUNT



😭❤️#셒구가_만든_4년이란_판타지#SF9_4th_Forever@SF9official pic.twitter.com/i4LhjTHtr6 — SF9 Trends 📊 #ShineTogether (@SF9TrendSetter) October 4, 2020

when that kpop group inclued their fans name in their music video 😭 only #SF9!!! pic.twitter.com/nG7ldOPXZo — sophiEEEE !! 📌 GA (@skrw0n) October 5, 2020

ANNIVERSARY CAKE FOR @SF9official from FANTASY🌌🌌 Thank you for your order Fantasy!🙆‍♀️ More pics below⬇️⬇️ if you want to send it to our angels personally on fc. Let's shower them with lots of love on this special day!#SF9#SF9_4TH_ANNIVERSARY#SF9#손잡아줄게#ShineTogether pic.twitter.com/siitVVg99O — 안녕 cleo_opatra 👋 손자바 줄게❤ (@sepgushairdryer) October 4, 2020

​Amid the special album and upcoming promotion, the birthday boys are also gearing up for the third full Japanese album, named 'Golden Echo'. It will include Japanese versions of SF9's Korean songs like "Summer Breeze", "Good Guy", "RPM", "My Story, My Song", and others.